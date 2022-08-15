EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of railroad workers blocked the Bridge of the Americas in protest.

The group of protesters were at the port of entry since 5 a.m. this morning until close to 3 p.m. in the afternoon. The blockade kept drivers and pedestrians from getting to the U.S. checkpoints.

The protesters standing right before the border mark with the U.S., were allowing commuters to go across for periods of 15 minutes to avoid major congestion on the bridge.

The protest was finally brought to an end after a dialogue with Federal officials and both ends were able to find a middle ground. They were asking for better work conditions as well as work benefits such as better health care.

