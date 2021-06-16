Protecting yourself against utility scams with El Paso Water

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Have you received a note on your door recently asking you to call a number for information about the safety of your water?

Christina Montoya with El Paso Water reminds residents to be cautious, and don’t be afraid to verify the notes before they make another move. Customers need to know these notices are not from El Paso Water.

Any correspondence from the utility company will have their official logo, address and telephone number. Any visitor from El Paso Water will wear a uniform and have an official employee badge.

If you call the number on the notice, the person on the phone usually offers to come and test your water, and often try to sell you a water filter.

Be on the lookout for the authentic notices at your home. The counterfeit notices that are making their way around the Sun City have key materials that show it’s a fake.

Courtesy: El Paso Water

Sometimes the notices are even accompanied with vials to take water samples, and that is something El Paso Water never does. El Paso Water employees work around the clock to treat and monitor water to ensure it is safe, reliable, and clean.

Customers can call 915-594-5733 to ask questions, or go to epwater.org and click on “our water,” and then “water quality” for information and videos.

