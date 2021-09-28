Proposed Texas congressional redistricting map splits El Paso and Fort Bliss

Courtesy of Texas Legislative Council

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A newly proposed redistricting map released by Texas lawmakers shows a split between the city of El Paso and Fort Bliss.

Maps filed with the Texas Legislative Council suggest moving Fort Bliss to the 23rd U.S. Congressional District, currently represented by Tony Gonzales. The district currently spans between San Antonio and East El Paso County.

Among other changes, lawmakers suggest creating two more districts to Texas’ current 36-seat delegation in Washington D.C.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso in the 16th U.S. Congressional District, tweeted she disagreed with the proposal.

“Fort Bliss is part of El Paso’s rich history and should remain within the boundaries of TX-16,” she said. “As a member of House Armed Services Committee-Democrats, I have worked tirelessly to strengthen our bond and will continue working to ensure we receive fair representation during the redistricting process.”

The current proposal may change before reaching Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for approval. For now, the Texas Legislature is conducting its 30-day special session to redraw political maps in line with census data.

