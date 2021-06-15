Proposal would change over 200 acres of undeveloped land into industrial area in Mission Valley

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of city of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 200 acres of undeveloped land in the Mission Valley would be transformed into a warehousing and industrial park area under a new proposal.

Landowner Ben L. Ivey has a proposal for his land just East of Loop 375 and North of North Loop close to Del Valle High School with city planners. Under the plan, Ivey wants to rezone the 229.79 acres of undeveloped land from apartments and special contract to heavy commercial space.

On June, 3, the city’s plan commission voted unanimously to change the zoning, giving the plan headway.

Fabiola Campos and Sylvia Carreon called into the meeting to voice their support for the proposal.

City documents show his proposal would allow for general warehouse and industrial business park space on the land. A conceptual plan shows 13 warehouses and industrial buildings would be setup on the land.

The city has made a few conditions for the proposal including: having enough green space with trees, the building of a six-foot wall, and requirements for building permits and certificates of occupancy.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Juarez police officers killed in spate of unrelated attacks Monday night

Celebrating Pride Month in El Paso, advice for those with 'coming out' anxiety

Study shows teens starting to take interest in finances, investments

Punk Rock Flea Market Returns

Body recovered from Socorro canal

Deadline to file tax returns in Texas is Tuesday

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link