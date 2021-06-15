Proposal would change over 200 acres of undeveloped land into industrial area in Mission Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 200 acres of undeveloped land in the Mission Valley would be transformed into a warehousing and industrial park area under a new proposal.

Landowner Ben L. Ivey has a proposal for his land just East of Loop 375 and North of North Loop close to Del Valle High School with city planners. Under the plan, Ivey wants to rezone the 229.79 acres of undeveloped land from apartments and special contract to heavy commercial space.

On June, 3, the city’s plan commission voted unanimously to change the zoning, giving the plan headway.

Fabiola Campos and Sylvia Carreon called into the meeting to voice their support for the proposal.

City documents show his proposal would allow for general warehouse and industrial business park space on the land. A conceptual plan shows 13 warehouses and industrial buildings would be setup on the land.

The city has made a few conditions for the proposal including: having enough green space with trees, the building of a six-foot wall, and requirements for building permits and certificates of occupancy.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.