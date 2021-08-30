Property owners of land including Salt Flats complaining of trespassers in Hudspeth County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Recent rains and the natural salt flats in nearby Hudspeth County are attracting visitors from across the region to enjoy a natural beauty at the base of the Guadalupe Mountains.

A short drive from El Paso and down Highway 62/180 are the remnants of an ancient and shallow lake that occupied the area approximately 2 million years ago. Now, thanks to recent rains, visitors have found knee-high water in the salt flats of the land.

Some have ventured to Hudspeth County to bathe in the water and others have gone to enjoy the scene.

But Hudspeth County officials say much of the land is on private property and as more visitors show up, there has been an increase in trash.

As a result, the sheriff’s office says visitors are being turned around and risk trespassing if on the land without permission. Property owners say they do not want visitors on their land, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“Deputies will be in the area, violators will be given a trespassing warning/citation if caught on private property,” the sheriff’s office state on Facebook.