EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local organization dedicated to helping the Borderland’s small businesses recently secured $325,000 in two separate grants.

Project Vida’s Microenterprise Technical Assistance Program (MTAP) received $200,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration and another $125,000 from the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund for the 2022 fiscal year.

The program is designed to help local small business owners create and sustain a microenterprise by offering assistance in a variety of capacities. That includes providing both the financial and administrative support they need to continue to operate.

There is no cost for local microenterprise owners to participate in the program and receive support in a number of areas including accounting, obtaining licenses/permits, and marketing.

Members of MTAP are also able to market and sell their services and products to other members of the program.

Project Vida began in 1991 in the Chamizal neighborhood of South-Central El Paso and has since expanded to address a number of issues including business support, healthcare, and childhood education.

You can find more information about Project Vida and the programs they offer by visiting their website.

