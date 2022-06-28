EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Project BRAVO is pleased to announce its new water assistance program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
LIHWAP is a temporary program funded through the American Rescue Plan and will end in September 2023.
County of El Paso households with an annual income at or below 150% percent of the Federal Poverty may be eligible to receive water assistance benefits.
Covered services include restoration of household water services to eligible disconnected homes; reduction of arrearages (past due water bills); and prevention of service disconnection.
Eligible households can qualify for payments that cover all water-related arrears and current bills if they have a disconnected service, are at risk of disconnection, or have a current bill due.
Households who already receive benefits from Project BRAVO’s utility assistance program (electric, gas, propane) in 2022 do not need to reapply, and can access LIHWAP by contacting their case worker. Households with Social Security Income (SSI) or Means Tested Veterans Program Assistance may be categorically eligible for water assistance through LIHWAP.
All others must apply during our Open Application Periods, the next of which will start on July 5, 2022.
Join us on July 7th, 2022 at 9:00 AM for a virtual presentation on LIHWAP. We will provide an overview of the program, eligibility requirements, and information on the application process. Please see the meeting details below:
Project BRAVO Water Assistance Program Overview
Thursday, July 7 · 9:00 – 10:00am
Google Meet joining info
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/rrh-izha-tju
Or dial: (US) +1 617-675-4444 PIN: 832 973 577 5604#
