Pro E-sports gamers swap roles with Ft. Bliss soldiers

The popular competition known as e-sports has many spending hours on their gaming consoles.

Soldiers at Fort Bliss are getting the chance to go head-to-head with some of the gaming industry’s best.

‘Complexity’, one of the longest standing e-sport companies owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, sent a team of gamers to Fort Bliss.

“More military people have come out saying: I play e-sports, I compete in e-sports, I really enjoy video games,” content creator for ‘Complexity’, Sam Hatch said.

The gaming athletes showed soldiers at the Fort Bliss Post Exchange the skills needed to master the video gaming world.

The soldiers weren’t the only ones challenged though.

“My normal day is waking up at 10 in the morning. Today, bright and early 5 a.m. to get ready for PT at 6.”

Hatch and the other professional gamers spent Friday by participating in physical training and trying out military gear.

“To get to carry around a machine gun and just see how somebody does that for hours on-end, days in a row. It’s crazy.”

The groups gained appreciation for each other while also providing an outlet for soldiers to recharge in a fun competitive environment.

The role swap isn’t over.

At the end of June, a group of soldiers will make its way to Complexity’s headquarters in Frisco, Texas where gamers stream and prepare for competitions.