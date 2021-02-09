Private funeral service set for NMSP officer killed in Luna County shootout

by: Patricia L. Garcia

NM State Police/KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A private funeral service for New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Lordsburg, N.M.

While the service will be held at the Lordsburg High School Football Field (Maverick Stadium), seating is limited to Jarrott’s family and his New Mexico State Police family.

The public may show their support by viewing the service via a live stream on the New Mexico State Police Facebook page.

Officer Jarrott will be escorted to Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg for a private burial.

According to investigators, Jarrot was shot after pulling over a white pick-up truck along I-10 East near Deming Thursday afternoon.

State police said a pursuit ensued shortly after that and ended in a highway shootout with Las Cruces police.

If any law enforcement agencies would like to send a video/photo tribute for Jarrott’s family, email them to Public.Relations@state.nm.us.

