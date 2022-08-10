EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured.

In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted to show his sympathy for the El Paso community as well as victims and families of the August 3 shooting.

Reading the names of both Walmart and Highland Park shooting victims, both priests wanted to make sure none of them were forgotten.

“We’re all in this together, we’re praying for one another. The more stronger we become based on these experiences I think the more influence we can have in our society to understand that we are all a family in God and when a family member suffers, we all suffer,” Cuevas said.

Father Cuevas had only been in Highland Park’s United Parish of Immaculate Conception Church for four days when the shooting happened at the 4th of July parade.

He said he was looking forward to the first large community event for which the parish even created a parade float.

He remembers hearing gunshots, thinking it was fireworks, and then seeing people running in panic.

That was when he lead the people to his church to provide shelter and calm them with a prayer.

A prayer is still what he believes will help both the people of Highland Park and El Paso heal from the tragedies.

Father Marquez said he is proud of El Pasoans holding prayers and vigils every year.

“We fought anger and hate with love and I think that’s what makes El Paso great,” Marquez said.

