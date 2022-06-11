EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – For families around the Borderland this 4th of July, the aerial treats may cost a bit more.

Since 2019, the cost of fireworks has nearly tripled in price for vendors. A shipment that would originally cost around ten thousand dollars now can be up to forty thousand dollars due to shipping costs and inflation due to majority of the inventory coming from countries like China. This puts companies like TNT fireworks in a difficult position.

“Probably got a price increase like I said due to shipping cost those have probably tripled or quadrupled and now the price gets passed on to the consumer,” shared Fernando Viramontes, TNT Fireworks area manager.



This year Viramontes says that the shipment is actually behind delivery date and because of that they are having to sell last year’s inventory that could not be sold. however, despite the setback he is hopeful that families will still be able to enjoy their holiday even if it means less fireworks



“You know it’s going to be hard for families to purchase maybe the same amount of fireworks as they had before hopefully we got some really good promotions for them to be able to celebrate the fourth.”



This year is going to be a struggle for Viramontes and TNT fireworks but he is hopeful that he can incentivize families who wish to celebrate the fourth.



“Were worried you know like I say economically it’s going to be a little be tougher this year and hopefully we can help out with our specials so on and so forth.”

