Presidential campaigns making a last-second pitch to El Paso Voters this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Presidential campaigns will be making a last-second pitch to El Paso Voters this weekend.

Pete Buttigieg will be holding a “Get Out and Vote Event” this Saturday, Feb. 29, from noon to 3 p.m.

Volunteers will be meeting at the Starbucks on Alameda and Paisano. (5505 Alameda Ave.)

According to campaign officials, volunteers will be gathering to make phone calls, and block walk to help “get out the vote” for the primary election on Tuesday.

On Sunday, March 1, Valerie Biden Owens, Joe Biden’s sister and longtime advisor, will be in the Sun City.

Biden Owens will be holding a meet and greet at the L&J Cafe located on 3622 E Missouri Ave, El Paso, TX 79903. The meet and greet is scheduled to begin at noon.

Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP HERE.

