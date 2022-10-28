LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The prescription drug take-back event in Las Cruces is taking places this Saturday and it is hosted by the Las Cruces police, the DEA and other law enforcement at several locations within the community.

The prescription drug take-back event is open to anyone who wishes to properly dispose prescription drugs. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at:

Branigan Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces.

East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces.

Elks Lodge, 3000 Elks Dr., Las Cruces.

Walgreens, 2700 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces.

Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida De Mesilla, Mesilla.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, 845 N. Motel Blvd., Las Cruces.

Anthony Municipal Building, 820 NM 478, Anthony, N.M.

Hatch Police Department, 133 Franklin St., Hatch.

White Sands Missile Range, 465 Dyer St., No. 128, WSMR.

Sunland Park Police Department, 1000 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park.

Residents are encouraged to drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs – in pills or patch forms – during the event. Vape-related items, with batteries removed, are accepted. Unfortunately, the DEA cannot accept liquids or needles during the take-back event.

The service is free, anonymous and no questions will be asked.

In addition to the take-back event, partner agencies will have prescription drug handbooks for parents and educational material on safeguarding prescription medications and proper methods of disposal of medications.

The take-back initiative addresses vital public safety and health issues. Unused and outdated medications are susceptible to misuse or abuses that can result in accidental poisonings and overdoses. Traditional methods of disposing unused medications, such as throwing them in the trash or flushing them down a toilet, can pose safety and health hazards.