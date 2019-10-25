Prescription drug take-back event being held in Las Cruces

Several law enforcement agencies in Las Cruces are getting together to host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday (October 26) .

The free event starts at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m.

It’s open to the public and will be held at several locations across the community.

These are the locations:

Walmart Supercenter, 3331 Rinconada Blvd., Las Cruces

Walmart Supercenter, 1550 S. Valley Dr., Las Cruces

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 150 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces

Walmart Supercenter, 571 Walton Blvd., Las Cruces

Branigan Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces

NM State Police, 4055 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces

Toucan Market, 1701 E. University Ave., Las Cruces

Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces

Our Lady of Purification Church, 5525 Cristo Rey St., Dona Ana

Town of Mesilla, 2231 Avenida De Mesilla, Mesilla

San Ezequiel Moreno Parish Hall, 19230 NM Highway 28, San Miguel

Hatch Police Department, 133 Franklin St., Hatch

Stire’s Supermarket, 304 McCombs Rd., Chaparral

Anthony Senior Center, 865 Anthony Dr., Anthony

During the function, residents are encouraged to drop off expired, unused, or unwanted drugs – in pills or patch forms.

Liquids or needles will not be accepted during the take-back event.

Those participating in the event will remain anonymous and no questions will be asked.

In addition, partner agencies will also have prescription drug handbooks for parents, and educational material on safeguarding prescription medications and proper methods of disposal of medications.