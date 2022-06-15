EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pregnant women all across the Borderland are likely looking for ways to keep cool this summer and one local doctor is urging pregnant women to take extra precautions in the upcoming summer months.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are more common since a baby in the womb typically creates more heat. According to Dr. Amanda Hollingsworth, an OBGYN Physician at El Paso’s Obstetrics and Gynecology.

She adds if your body temperature goes above more than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, your body may be at risk.

“They might feel tired, they might feel nauseous, shaky and clammy. If they are exposed to excessive weight they can be at higher risk for problems, such as premature delivery,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth recommends pregnant women should not be in the sun more than 10 minutes at a time on hot days.

“They should try to stay out of the sun as much as possible, and if they are working in a very hot environment, they should take cooling breaks, they should try to stay in the shade as much as possible and they should also try to drink plenty of water,” Holingsworth said.

This adding, that depending on when a pregnant woman is exposed to the high temps often, birth defects are linked to the first trimester.

As for the thirst trimester, low birth weight, premature delivery or even stillbirth are also linked.

Medical experts also say if you experience Braxton hicks, known as practice contractions, that is an indicator that your body is dehydrated.

Another way to prevent overheating is wearing loose clothing and staying away from humidity such as hot tubs, and saunas.

The bright side to this, pregnant women who are physically active can still work out in the summer as long as they drink plenty of water.

