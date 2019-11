EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Power outages have been reported Friday afternoon throughout the city of El Paso.

El Paso Electric reported on Twitter that crews are working to restore electricity as quickly and safely as possible.

According to El Paso Electric’s outage map, close to 2,000 customers are being affected in Northeast El Paso and the Lower Valley. Other parts of the city are also being affected.

You can see which areas are experiencing problems by clicking here.