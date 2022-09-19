EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An outage early Monday morning in west El Paso has affected broadcasts at KTSM.

According to El Paso Electric’s (EPE) outage map, the outage was reported near Sunland Park Drive and Consitution Drive.

At one point, EPE’s outage map showed around 1,300 customers affected by the power outage, including KTSM-TV.

Crews are working to restore service and to bring programming back to viewers.

