FABENS, Texas (KTSM) – A power outage has been reported Thursday afternoon in Fabens.

According to El Paso Electric, a crash brought down an electric pole knocking out power in the area.

The company’s outage map shows more than 1,800 people without power as of 1:55 p.m.

The electric company has said crews are already on-site working to restore power to customers.

You can view El Paso Electric’s outage map here.