Pounds of liquid meth found at Ysleta port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta port of entry, seized 1,543 pounds of liquid methamphetamine yesterday.

The capture happened shortly after 7 p.m. yesterday when a tractor-trailer entered the port of entry commercial cargo facility from Mexico. CBP officers selected the shipment for inspection.

According to a release, CBP officers unloaded the shipment of multi-use cleaner and determined that 32 bottles in the shipment contained liquid methamphetamine.

“This is a huge seizure and more than triples the 425 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers working El Paso area ports for all of the fiscal year 2019,” said Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations in a release.

CBP officials say that although anti-terrorism is the primary mission for them, the inspection process at ports of entry associated with this mission results in impressive numbers of enforcement actions in all categories.

The contraband was seized, and the investigation remains ongoing.