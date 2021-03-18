Portion of Catwalk in the Gila National Forest closes temporarily

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to a recent fire, a portion of Catwalk Recreation Area in the Gila National Forest has been closed to visitors until further notice.

Visitors, however, can still access the catwalk suspension bridge system and use the Whitewater Picnic Area, according to officials with the Glenwood Ranger District.

A forest order signed March 6 restricts individuals from accessing the trail that crosses Whitewater Creek and extends at the junction of the CCC trail stairs and the suspended metal catwalk. This will be in effect until March 31 or until rescinded.

For more information, visit Gila National Forest Alerts and notices section to access the areas that are affected by these restrictions and for a map of the closure areas.