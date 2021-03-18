Portion of Catwalk in the Gila National Forest closes temporarily

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to a recent fire, a portion of Catwalk Recreation Area in the Gila National Forest has been closed to visitors until further notice.

Visitors, however, can still access the catwalk suspension bridge system and use the Whitewater Picnic Area, according to officials with the Glenwood Ranger District.

A forest order signed March 6 restricts individuals from accessing the trail that crosses Whitewater Creek and extends at the junction of the CCC trail stairs and the suspended metal catwalk. This will be in effect until March 31 or until rescinded.

For more information, visit Gila National Forest Alerts and notices section to access the areas that are affected by these restrictions and for a map of the closure areas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

DEA Tip of Week: Scammers

Local pantry fighting period poverty

El Paso COVID-19 data

El Paso Police hold 'shoot, don't shoot' training for transparency after officer was arrested

Police investigating stabbing at Central El Paso bar

Car crashes into property in Lower Valley

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link