Pop-up, drive-thru vaccine events encourage Borderland residents to get vaccinated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Borderland residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine at pop-up and drive-thru vaccine clinics being held in El Paso and Las Cruces this weekend.

Residents can walk up, register and get vaccinated, according to the city. Residents who stop by to get their vaccine at the City’s Pop-ups or the Downtown Convention Center Vaccine sites, will also have an opportunity to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

This weekend’s COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-up events include:

Saturday

Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 4001 E. Paisano Dr., from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Outlet Shoppes (Across from Bath & Body Works), 7051 S. Desert Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, 4001 E. Paisano Dr., from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Outlet Shoppes (Across from Bath & Body Works), 7051 S. Desert Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-up and Registration Events will be uploaded to the events calendar at EPCovidVaccine.com.

Vaccinations continue to be administered without the need to schedule an appointment at the City’s Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents can also walk-up, register and get vaccinated or schedule an appointment at the COVID Vaccine Clinics at 9301 Alameda, 7380 Remcon, and 220 S. Stanton St. (corner of First and Stanton) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The public is still able to register and schedule appointments online at EPCovidVaccine.com and clicking on the registration form or by calling (915) 212-6843. For more information visit EPStrong.org.

Las Cruces

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at drive-thru clinics in Las Cruces from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in May. Drive-thru vaccine clinics will also be available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays in May.

The clinics are being held at the New Mexico Department of Health’s Las Cruces Public Health Office at 1170 N. Solano Dr.

Residents can pre-register for vaccination and choose their day and time, by scheduling online at VaccineNM.org. Residents without an appointment are also welcome. Both vaccines will be available to ages 18 and up, with or without an appointment, while supplies last. Vaccinations for New Mexicans under age 18 require parental consent and Pfizer is the only vaccine available for ages 16- to 17-year-olds.

More information on COVID-19 is available online at https://cv.nmhealth.org/.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.