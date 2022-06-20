EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will perform at the 11th annual “Pop Goes The Fort” concert in salute of the brave men and women of Fort Bliss and all those who served to protect our country.
The free concert celebrating America’s Independence is on Monday, July 4, 7:30pm at Biggs Park, 11388 Sergeant Major Blvd. EPSO conductor Bohuslav Rattay will lead the El Paso Symphony in a patriotic and pops concert featuring the USO Show Troupe.
The program will include traditional Sousa marches like The Washington Post and Stars and Stripes Forever and music from E.T., Jurassic Park, The Greatest Showman, Indian Jones plus more. In addition, members of the 1st Armored Division band will conduct and perform with the El Paso Symphony. The concert will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display.
The concert is open to DOD (Department of Defense) I.D. holders and their guests. Civilians interested in attending can now get a Fort Bliss recreation pass. Information at https://home.army.mil/bliss/index.php/my-fort/all-services/gate-information. For information contact the MWR at (915) 568-3500. Gates open at 4pm. No outside alcoholic beverages, glass containers or pets allowed. Food trucks available in the park.
The El Paso Symphony is working with the Fort Bliss, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) to make this event special.
The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Pops Goes the Fort is sponsored by Phoenix Truck Driving School, Fort Bliss.
Fireworks spectacular sponsored by USAA.
