POLICE: Suspect involved in carjacking of off-duty LCPD officer dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a incident in Las Cruces, as an off-duty police officer has his personal vehicle stolen by the driver of a car he was performing a welfare check on, after an accident.

Las Cruces Police Department officials say that shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, an off duty LCPD Officer was driving northbound on I-25 when he saw a single car crash. When the officer attempted to conduct a welfare check on the driver involved, the male driver exited the vehicle and threatened the officer with a large kitchen knife.



Police say that the man then ran to the officer’s personal vehicle and fled northbound on I25. The officer’s equipment was in the trunk of his vehicle which included his vest and duty belt.



According to officials, the entire event was recorded by a 911 call made by the officer. During the call, the officer was able to relay not only his vehicle information, but also informed dispatch of the equipment that was in the trunk.



Officers made contact with the vehicle near the intersection of Amador Avenue and Solano Drive. As officers were relaying the direction of travel of the suspect, the vehicle drove off the roadway near South Esperanza Street and Amador Avenue crashing into the fence of and exterior of the Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy.

Due to the circumstances, SWAT and Negotiators were requested. Ultimately, the subject was unresponsive. Contact was made with the subject and life saving measures were initiated. Through the investigation, it was learned that the subject suffered one single, self-inflected gunshot wound; and ultimately succumbed to his injury. LAS CRUCES POLICE DEPARTMENT

According to LCPD, law enforcement officers did not discharge their duty weapons. There were no other reported injuries related to this incident

Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795

