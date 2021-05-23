Police seek witnesses in fatal pedestrian collision in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says they are seeking witnesses in a fatal pedestrian collision in Central El Paso.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 54 and Montana late Saturday night in response to a traffic related fatality involving a pedestrian. Investigators later learned a silver Nissan passenger vehicle struck a 24-year-old male at the intersection.

Investigators are asking witnesses to call 915-832-4400 with information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.