Police search for missing Socorro woman

SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman who hasn’t been seen in several days.

According to a news release, Delia Ruth Guerra, 22, was last seen Sunday morning on the 250 block of Flor Del Sur Ave.

Guerra is described as 5’4″ and 170 pounds with brown eyes and straight, shoulder-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray tank top, and beige/gold Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on Guerra’s location is asked to call the Socorro Police Department at (915) 858-6983.