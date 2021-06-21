Police say pedestrian did not use crosswalk in Lower Valley traffic fatality

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a 60-year-old man was struck while crossing the street in the Lower Valley on Saturday.

The Special Traffic Investigations Unit found the man was struck by a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Jose Francisco Lozano after 9 p.m. The man, who has not been identified, was struck near the 8500 block of Alameda where he did not use a crosswalk to cross the street.

The collision caused severe injuries and the man died at Del Sol Medical Center after emergency services responded to the incident. It is not clear if Lozano, 29, rendered aid to the man after the collision.

The incident marks the 32nd traffic fatality this year, compared to 33 at this time in 2020.

