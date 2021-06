EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a bouncer was allegedly assaulted late Saturday night at a Downtown bar.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were dispatched to the Later Later bar at 109 N Coldwell St. just after midnight.

Police have not identified the subject but say the individual sustained life threatening injuries and the Crimes Against Persons unit was summoned to the scene.

This story will be updated.