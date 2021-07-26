Police say 72-year-old woman dies from injuries from Transmountain collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a 72-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries from a collision that occurred at the beginning of the month.

Reyna Ley-Montes, who was driving on North Desert Boulevard in a 2004 Ford Explorer during the collision died on Thursday, according to police. It is the 37th traffic related fatality this year.

The El Paso County Medical Examiner’s office notified investigators of Montes’ death last week, according to a news release.

Police say Montes had swerved off the road and crossed into a dirt median on July 5. Her vehicle then ended up on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 and crashed into the right side of a semi-truck. The truck then veered left, causing it to strike a cable barrier and jackknife.

Montes’ vehicle landed into a concrete embankment off the highway. She was then transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening head injuries. Her 7-year-old passenger was also transported to UMC with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

That same day, a man had been ejected from his vehicle and suffered life-threatening head injuries in a crash near Transmountain.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.