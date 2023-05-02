UPDATE: Police say a man was located in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart located at 12236 Montana. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded. The subject was taken into custody. No other information is available at this time.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The El Paso Police Department is responding to a call of a barricaded subject on the 12200 block on Montana.

Police say Tierra Este north and south from Montana to Tierra Arena are shut down. Montana East from Tierra Este to Loop 375 are also closed. Surrounding businesses are closed until further notice.

Police urge people to stay away from the area.

KTSM has a crew on route. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.