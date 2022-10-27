EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St.

So far there is no information available regarding possible injuries or whether anyone is in custody.

KTSM 9 News will continue to follow this story throughout the day and provide updates both on-air and online.