Police report Northeast collision involving five cars

Local
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says five cars were involved in a collision on Sunday morning in the Northeast.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Dyer and Gateway North. One of the cars caught fire and two individuals sustained life threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators have been called to the scene.

The Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes on Dyer north and Gateway Boulevard have been opened.

This story will be updated.

