EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a fatal collision occurred in Central El Paso on Saturday.

Police say two vehicles were involved in a collision near the intersection of Copia and East Yandell streets. One of the vehicles hit one that was parked.

An individual has died, police say. One individual has been transported to a medical emergency center with injuries.

Law enforcement says there is no other information.

This story will be updated.