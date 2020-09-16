Police release identity of suspect in St. Patrick’s vandalism case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have released the identity of the person arrested for vandalizing St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Tuesday morning.

Thirty-year-old Isaiah Cantrell, of the 3600 block of Fort Boulevard, was arrested Tuesday morning after he destroyed a statue inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Central Regional Command Officers responded to the vandalism call and arrested Cantrell.

He was charged with criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.

Cantrell was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $20,500.