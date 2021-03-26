Police name uncle charged with stabbing nephew in El Paso Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police on Friday identified the uncle accused of stabbing his nephew Thursday morning.

Jose Luis Murillo, 67, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police also identified the victim as Adan Armando Garcia Murillo, 33.

The stabbing happened around 6:45 a.m. Thursday at home in 9000 block of Padilla Drive, according to investigators.

Police did not say what led to the attack, but said the victim suffered several stab wounds and remained in stable condition at Del Sol Medical Center as of Friday afternoon.

The suspect is being held on a $500,000 bond. He has a hearing scheduled for Saturday morning, according to county records.