Police make more arrests in EPTX bar brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say four more arrests have been made in connection to a brutal beating outside of an East El Paso bar that was caught on video.

Police announced on Friday that Jovani Salas, 19, and Christopher Turner, 33, were arrested in El Paso on Wednesday. Law enforcement arrested Isiah Slater, 20, and Khalil Mann, 25, in Lewisville, Texas on Friday and will be transported to El Paso’s Downtown jail.

Jovani Sals and Christopher Turner were arrested on alleged connections to a fight outside EPTX bar on May 17. / Courtesy of the El Paso Police Department

There are now a total of six arrests made in a fight that left local martial arts instructor Jose Campuzano, 36, with severe injuries. A video of the brawl was captured outside the doors of EPTX Bar in the 1500 block of George Dieter Drive.

Last week, police arrested Shakoor Tate, 29 and Onami Broyles, 30 for their alleged involvement in the fight.

Police say there is a second victim in the case, Joe Newberry, 29, who they say was also attacked and robbed during the altercation. Tate and Broyles are facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated robbery.

Salas was placed under arrest with alleged aggravated robbery of Newberry and Turner was arrested for allegedly using a credit card stolen from Campuzano.

Salas faces a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated robber with a bond of $500,000. And, Slater faces the same charge and bond.

Mann faces an aggravated robbery charge with a bond of $500,000 and Turner faces a charge of credit card abuse with a $5,000 bond.

