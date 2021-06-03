Police investigating incident nearby Travis Elementary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Travis Elementary school is on lock out under a precaution as the El Paso Police Department investigates an incident nearby in South Central El Paso.

Officials are asking parents to go to the cafeteria of the school to pick up students “away from police activity.”

Police say they began investigating an incident involving deadly conduct on the 3800 block of Johnson Avenue.

This story will be updated.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.