Police investigating a stabbing incident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident in central El Paso early Thursday morning.

Police reported the incident just after 2 a.m. and said it happened at the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

One male victim was transported to the hospital. No word yet on the victim’s condition.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

This is a developing story.

