Police identify man killed in fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Blvd., say he was reportedly intoxicated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police have identified the man who was killed in a fatal crash on Edgemere and Lee Boulevard in Far East El Paso on Wednesday.

It was the 57th traffic fatality of 2020 in El Paso, compared to 49 this time last year.

Frederick Martinez, 74, died in a two-vehicle rollover collision on Wednesday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Special Traffic Investigators responded to the accident just before 10 a.m.

Investigators said Martinez was reportedly intoxicated before leaving his residence that morning. They believe speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this collision.

Special Traffic Investigations said a 45-year-old woman was northbound at the 3300 block of Lee Blvd., stopped at the red light. Martinez was also northbound on Lee, behind the woman. As Martinez approached the intersection, he failed to brake or slow down.

The Chevrolet Colorado that Martinez was driving collided into the rear of the woman’s Yukon, causing the Colorado to roll on its side. Martinez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical, but stable, condition.