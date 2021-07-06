Police identify individuals involved in second Monday collision near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 72-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a collision that caused a semi-truck to veer-off Transmountain and onto a dirt median, hours after another collision occurred in the early morning.

Reyna Ley-Montes driving with a seven-year-old boy was suffered critical injuries during the event after the 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving crashed into the right side of the semi-truck and landed into a concrete embankment off the highway.

Earlier, a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered life-threatening head injuries near Transmountain.

Police claim Ley-Montes served off the road while traveling on N. Desert Boulevard crossing a dirt median and entering westbound lanes of the interstate. He vehicle crashed into a 2005 Freightliner Conventional semi-truck driven by Alfredo Duron Pasillas.

Police say the seven-year-old with Ley-Montes sustained minor injuries but was transported to University Medical Center along with her. Pasillas did not experience injuries, police say.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

