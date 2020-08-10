Police identify 26-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Officer Involved Shooting

EL PASO, Texas — Police have identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday as 26-year-old Ryan Shane Hinojo.

At approximately 2:49 p.m. on Sunday, officers received a call of an assault in progress at the 12000 block of Autumn Gate. However, the offender left the house before the officers arrived, according to police.

Police received a second call at around 5:14 p.m., because Hinojo had returned to the residence. As officers arrived, Hinojo ran into the home. Officers then set up a perimeter around the house. During this time, Hinojo jumped into a neighboring backyard. He shot at two officers, who then fired back, striking Hinojo. He died from his injuries.

The Texas Rangers will investigate this case along with the department’s Shooting Review Team, and Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

EPISD school board to vote on proposed multi-million dollar bond election

Stores inside Juarez shopping centers get ready to reopen

Employees demand reopening of Juarez bars

East El Paso Officer Involved shooting

El Paso student prepare for virtual learning

UTEP postpones start of fall football practices

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime