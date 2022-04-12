EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit continues to investigate a Central El Paso murder, first reported Sunday night.

According to EPPD officials, officers from the Central Regional Command were sent to an apartment along the 1800 block of Montana for a welfare check on a resident.

When officers arrived Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m., they found the resident of the apartment dead. Police add that a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra belonging to the victim was missing, and has not been located.

Police say the temporary tag on the Hyundai is 47503S5.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed and next of kin has not been notified.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the victim is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

