Police continue searching for suspect accused of attacking, robbing and running over woman in her car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve an open brutal robbery case that happened outside of a West El Paso gym in June.



It happened on the night of Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10 p.m.



Investigators said a 24-year-old woman was leaving the TruFit Athletic Club located at 750 Sunland Park Drive and when walking towards her car, the suspect grabbed her from behind.



According to police, the suspect used a chokehold on the victim that caused her to lose consciousness.



The suspect took the woman’s wallet, cell phone, and vehicle. Police said he then fled the scene in her car, a white 2018 Toyota, and ran over the victim’s legs.



The woman attacked was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released.



Authorities said law enforcement officials found the stolen car the day after the incident. The only description available at this time is that the suspect is a man.



Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at; www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.



You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

