Police continue searching for driver in hit & run crash that injured an El Paso firefighter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department released new information on Thursday on the hit & run crash involving an El Paso firefighter.

Investigators believe the vehicle that struck the firefighter is a black truck or SUV with windshield damage.

Police ask anyone with information to call, 915-212-4080.

We are looking for a vehicle (truck or SUV) which appears to have a substantial damage to the windshield. Any vehicle matching this description is worth a follow up for us. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) February 12, 2020

Authorities reported the crash early Wednesday morning. Officials said fire crews were responding to an incident on Transmountain Road.

The firefighter who was struck is reportedly in the ICU and is in stable condition.