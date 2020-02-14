Police continue searching for driver in hit & run crash that injured an El Paso firefighter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department released new information on Thursday on the hit & run crash involving an El Paso firefighter.
Investigators believe the vehicle that struck the firefighter is a black truck or SUV with windshield damage.
Police ask anyone with information to call, 915-212-4080.
Authorities reported the crash early Wednesday morning. Officials said fire crews were responding to an incident on Transmountain Road.
The firefighter who was struck is reportedly in the ICU and is in stable condition.