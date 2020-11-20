Police bracing for increase in DWIs during holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department and the Las Cruces Police Department recognized a trend in rising cases of DWIs during holidays.

El Paso Police Department told KTSM 9 News there have been 169 crashes involving alcohol so far in 2020. Out of 69 traffic fatalities this year, 23 of them were caused by drinking and driving, which means that every third traffic death involves alcohol.

Enrique Carillo, EPPD spokesperson, stated that the crashes involving DWIs are completely preventable and have been an issue in the community, especially during holidays.

He stated that historically El Paso has seen the most DWI crashes during Thanksgiving weekend, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

“People need to know their limits, and if they are consuming any type of alcohol, they should not be driving,” advised Dan Trujillo, public information officer for LCPD. “So plan ahead of time, get an Uber, a designated driver — do whatever you have to do, but no matter what you do, do not drink and then drive a vehicle.”

Trujillo said that in the past several months ,they haven’t seen an increase in crime or traffic collisions involving alcohol, but he stated that the problem is still there.

“If you are a host of a gathering, which you shouldn’t be, but if by chance you are hosting some type of gathering and you’re with somebody who’s been consuming alcohol, if they’ve had too much to drink or anything to drink, make sure they don’t drive off from your house,” said Trujillo, recognizing that some might still host Thanksgiving get-togethers even though they are not supposed to do so.

He said they are expecting an increase in DWIs during the holidays and encourage people to stay home to help control the spread of the virus and to lower the number of DWIs as well.

Latest Headlines