Police arrest three in assault at Cincinnati district bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say three men are in custody in connection to an assault at the Good Times bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Police say the three were arrested by the El Paso Police Department’s gang unit last week and all three have been charged in organized criminal activity aggravated assault. Police allege the assault happened at 2 a.m. on June 6 at the Good Times bar on 2626 N. Mesa.

Joshua Mendoza, 27, is charged with four counts of organized criminal activity aggravated assault with a bond of $1.2 million.

Jose Mendoza, is charged with one count on a bond of $250,000. And, Alphonso Glasper, 26, is charged with the same on a $500,000 bond.

All three have prior assault charges, according to county records.

