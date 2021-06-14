Police arrest three in assault at Cincinnati district bar

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the El Paso Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police say three men are in custody in connection to an assault at the Good Times bar in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Police say the three were arrested by the El Paso Police Department’s gang unit last week and all three have been charged in organized criminal activity aggravated assault. Police allege the assault happened at 2 a.m. on June 6 at the Good Times bar on 2626 N. Mesa.

Joshua Mendoza, 27, is charged with four counts of organized criminal activity aggravated assault with a bond of $1.2 million.

Jose Mendoza, is charged with one count on a bond of $250,000. And, Alphonso Glasper, 26, is charged with the same on a $500,000 bond.

All three have prior assault charges, according to county records.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

'Lost Kingdom' water park to open in East El Paso

Owner of Sunland Park Mall files for bankruptcy

Five held in drive-by shooting at home in East El Paso, police say

El Pasoan part of Texas 4,000 Ride Against Cancer

Spectators injured in Fabens mud-track collision

Bouncer allegedly assaulted at Later Later bar

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link