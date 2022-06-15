ANTHONY, TX (KTSM) – On Wednesday, June 15, the Anthony Texas Police Department assigned to the Lone Star Fugitive Task force apprehended Alejandro Salas, a wanted fugitive for a homicide that occurred in Anthony, New Mexico back in March. He is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility and will be extradited to New Mexico.

Anthony Salas is the man that deputies with the Don Ana County Sheriff’s Department identify as the person responsible for the killing of Jose Hernandez on March 12, 2022.

Courtesy: Anthony Texas Police Department

Back on the day of March 12, officers with the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division began an inquiry into this case. A call came in of a gunshot wound victim at 301 Los Traques Street.

Deputy Ruiz arrived to the residence and discovered two people relating to the matter, Marc Flores and Elizabeth Barcenas, standing outside the home.

Deputy Ruiz went inside the home after Barcenas disclosed that the victim (Jose Hernandez) was inside.

The affidavit says that a dispensed shell casing was found next to Hernandez’s body. Flores stated he, Barcenas, and the victim, were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

The affidavit states that Flores saw a man with a black-hoodie enter the home. Flores couldnt see the face but recognized the voice to be Barcenas’ ex-boyfriend, Alejandro Salas. Flores heard multiple gunshots and saw Salas fleeing the residence. Flores chased Salas outside but lost him in a foot pursuit.

Deputy Ruiz stated that both Flores and Barcenas were too physically and emotionally upset to continue and give a statement.

