EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For poker players in the Borderland who want a safe, legal place to play the game, House of Kings Card Club is the place to go. As the first legal poker room in El Paso, they are able to offer residents a chance to play the game that they love.

House of Kings hosted a Texas Hold ‘Em tournament the weekend of Jan. 28 with hundreds of participants and a final pot of $49,700 for the eventual winner. While gambling is illegal is Texas, House of Kings co-owner Julio Morales says they are able to operate thanks to one rule not followed by casinos like in Las Vegas.

“A casino will rake. It’s called a rake. We do not receive an economical benefit from the game being played which is how the game is regulated here in Texas,” Morales said.

The club has members that pay fees upon entry and since they were the first in El Paso to offer legal poker, Morales and his crew were able to offer those who did not have a place to play the perfect opportunity. Janet Lindstrom is one example. She said that previously she did not have access to people who would host tournaments in their homes, but now she has frequented House of Kings since its opening.

“It was the only place I knew to come in El Paso where they had legal poker. A lot of people played at home games, but I didn’t know anybody at a home game so when this opened I was excited to come and play poker,” Lindstrom said.

House of Kings has more tournaments scheduled later in the year including a raffle in April where they will be giving away a Jeep Gladiator to one lucky winner. As their popularity continues to grow among both beginners and experienced players like Troy Bolata, they all look forward to bringing in new players.

“We have young guys, 19-20, so even the young kids these days, you know, the young school wizards they like playing poker, so ,you know, it’s just growing and growing because that’s what we need — players. We need people for prize pools and eventually players is what keeps the games going.”

For dates and price entry on future tournaments you can find that information on the House of Kings website.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store