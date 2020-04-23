PNM Resources Foundation awards money to nonprofits increasing community safety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Today, the PNM Resources Foundation (PNMRF) announced it awarded $220,000 to 23 nonprofits to help community safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the grant money helps nonprofits cover operational costs, create new programs, and continue delivering needed services that keep communities safe now and in the future.

“The Foundation’s commitment is about investing in a safer, brighter future for the communities we serve,” said Laurie Roach, PNMRF director. “Supporting nonprofits brings hope, opportunity, and unity – something we all need during the coronavirus pandemic.”

The PNM Resources Foundation collectively awarded the following 23 nonprofits $220,000 in grants: