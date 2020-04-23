PNM Resources Foundation awards money to nonprofits increasing community safety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Today, the PNM Resources Foundation (PNMRF) announced it awarded $220,000 to 23 nonprofits to help community safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a release, the grant money helps nonprofits cover operational costs, create new programs, and continue delivering needed services that keep communities safe now and in the future.
“The Foundation’s commitment is about investing in a safer, brighter future for the communities we serve,” said Laurie Roach, PNMRF director. “Supporting nonprofits brings hope, opportunity, and unity – something we all need during the coronavirus pandemic.”
The PNM Resources Foundation collectively awarded the following 23 nonprofits $220,000 in grants:
- Albuquerque Meals on Wheels, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- Boys & Girls Club of Central New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers (Albuquerque)
- Share Your Care Adult Day Services (Albuquerque)
- Storehouse New Mexico (Albuquerque)
- Three Sisters Kitchen (Albuquerque)
- University of New Mexico Foundation, Inc. (Albuquerque)
- Deming-Luna County Commission on Aging Inc. (Albuquerque)
- Northwest New Mexico Seniors, Inc. (Farmington)
- La Vida Felicidad (Los Lunas)
- MainStreet de Las Vegas (Las Vegas)
- Storehouse West, Inc. (Rio Rancho)
- The Notah Begay III Foundation (Santa Ana Pueblo)
- Make Santa Fe (Santa Fe)
- Santa Fe Boys & Girls Club (Santa Fe)
- MoGro through Santa Fe Community Foundation (Santa Fe)
- The Food Depot (Santa Fe)
- Alvin Volunteer Fire Department (Alvin, TX)
- Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home (Clifton, TX)
- Rotary Club of Friendswood Charitable Foundation (Friendswood, TX)
- The Montague County Carpenters Shop Inc (Nocona, TX)
- Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation (Sweeny, TX)
- Galveston County Food Bank (Texas City, TX)