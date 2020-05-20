Plaza Classic Film festival to return this summer with some changes including”pop-up” drive-in movies

Breaking News
Courtesy: El Paso Community Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation said that the show will go on for the 2020 Plaza Classic Film Festival.

The “World’s Largest Classic Film Festival” will return on July 30 and will run through August 9, 2020.

Organizers of the event said that they will present “pop-up” drive-in movies at several locations in the El Paso area, and will stream other movies in a managed digital environment. Organizers also said that social distancing measures and other precautions will be implemented during the drive-in movies.

“This is a time of uncertainty, but it is an opportunity to strengthen the bonds in our community in a safe way,” said Eric Pearson, President, and CEO of the El Paso Community Foundation. “I know it’s not ideal, but it will definitely be a fun way to allow people a real outlet, digitally and in person.”

Plaza Classic staples, such as the popular Local Flavor local film showcase, documentaries, and newer movies, will be screened digitally on the film festival’s website, plazaclassic.com.

Updates will be posted on the festival’s website, plazaclassic.com, and its Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Plaza Classic Film Festival was created by the El Paso Community Foundation in 2008, and has screened more than 1,000 movies for more than 500,000 attendees from all over the world.

Organizers said it has an estimated positive annual economic impact of $1.5 million on the local economy.

