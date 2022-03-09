EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation’s Plaza Classic Film Festival is accepting submissions for its popular Local Flavor showcase of locally made and connected films. A total of $2,500 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top three films and the winner of the audience vote.

Local Flavor is open to short and feature-length films of various types. No works-in-progress will be accepted. Projects must have been completed January 1, 2021 or after, and must be made locally, set locally or have a connection of some kind to the El Paso-Juarez-Las Cruces area, which should be noted in the entry.

Entries selected for the Local Flavor series will be announced in July and screened during the festival.

The showcase will culminate with the fifth annual Local Flavor Awards, which will hand out $2,500 to filmmakers — $1,000 for First Prize, $750 for Second Prize, $500 for Third Prize and the $250 Audience Favorite. The awards will be announced during the Local Flavor showcase on August 4 in the Plaza Theatre, its first appearance in the historic theater.

There is no cost to submit a film. It’s FREE. Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022. Go to plazaclassic.com/localflavor to submit.

The Local Flavor series will be curated for the fifth year by El Paso filmmakers Zach Passero (First Date, Weird Kidz, The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot, Wicked Lake, Motel, Glimpse) and Lucky McKee (Old Man, Kindred Spirits, The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot, May, The Woman), and festival director Doug Pullen of the El Paso Community Foundation.

Local Flavor is a popular component of the Plaza Classic Film Festival, which returns for its 15th year July 28-August 7, 2022. Call 915-533-4020 or email local@plazaclassic.com for more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.